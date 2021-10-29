My decades-long love for doubles

THE EDITOR: In September 1974, I paid ten cents for one doubles comprising two baras, channa and pepper.

Five cents got you two baras and pepper, but no channa.

I ate one at ten in the morning and one at 12.15 pm for seven years while in college. Either five or ten cents, depending on my cash flow on the day.

The line was long, the students were tall, Whitling, Robertson and Low Foon to name a few.

Fast-forward to October 2021.

I paid $5 for one doubles with two baras, channa and pepper.

I ate one alone. I made that choice.

A "triples" is in existence and is made up of three baras, extra channa and pepper.

Inflation is the sustained upward movement in the overall price of goods and services in an economy.

After all this talk, I feeling to eat a doubles with channa, brown baras and slight pepper.

Fling thing!

AV RAMPERSAD

PRINCES TOWN