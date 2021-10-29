KFC delivery fee increases to $20 from Monday

KFC's flagship branch on Independence Square, Port of Spain. Prestige Holdings owns the KFC franchise. Photo by Jeff Mayers -

FROM Monday, KFC customers who want their meals delivered to them will have to pay $5 extra.

An internal memo obtained by Newsday said the delivery fee for all zones will increase from $15 per order to $20.

It said if a customer complains about or questions the increase, employees should say: "In light of all the changes during the pandemic and the subsequent impact on our business, we have had to align our delivery fees within the industry range."

It continued, "And while we do understand that this increase will impact our customers, we have done our best to keep costs at a minimum. As always, we thank you for choosing KFC and look forward to delivering quality food and service today as well as in the future."

In addition to this increase, the hourly rate for contract drivers will move from $10 per delivery to $18.

The memo said, "As a result, we will no longer be paying the $20 gas allowance per hour."