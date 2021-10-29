Is Government concerned about rising crime?

THE EDITOR: Over the last two months, we in Trinidad and Tobago have lived through the shocking collapse of the Police Service Commission, the "mysterious" withdrawal of the commissioner of police merit list (with no explanation given), no commissioner or acting commissioner on duty (for the first time in history) and contracted workers hired by the previous commissioner being fired with immediate effect.

Any rational person would infer that there is deliberate political interference which has resulted in the destabilisation of the police service.

An unstable, weakened and demoralised police service will lead to more crime as the criminals themselves become more emboldened. We are already witnessing a rise in murders and shootings. Five or more killings within 24 hours is becoming commonplace.

The murder toll has exceeded last year’s for the same period, despite a state of emergency and curfew being in place.

Government's treatment of the police service appears to be reckless and I daresay unconstitutional, and is no doubt undermining the security of our citizens.

It makes you wonder…does the Government purposefully want crime to increase? Have they no compassion for a country that is already battered and traumatised by high crime levels?

LEISHA S DHORAY

VIA E-MAIL