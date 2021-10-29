Cricket Board presidential candidate Surujdath Mahabir releases manifesto

Surujdath Mahabir (FILE) - Lincoln Holder

TRINIDAD and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) presidential candidate Surujdath Mahabir has unveiled a detailed seven-point plan he intends to pursue if he is elected president after the board’s October 30 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections.

Mahabir issued his team’s manifesto on Tuesday and outlined several aspects of local cricket he intends to improve if he is appointed to run local cricket for the next four years.

The Secondary Schools’ Cricket League (SSCL) president Mahabir is contesting incumbent TTCB president Azim Bassarath, who has served in this role for the past 12 years.

Mahabir’s team also comprises Shareda Mohammed, Sukesh Maniam and Altaf Baksh.

Mohammed will contest the seat of the first vice president against incumbent Arjoon Ramlal, who is seeking re-election, and former West Indies Player Association president Dinanath Ramnarine.

Incumbent treasurer Maniam is not seeking re-election to this post but has set his sights on the first vice president. Baksh however, is gunning for the position of general secretary.

In Mahaibir’s manifesto, primary emphasis will be placed on improving the board’s administration.

“Building strategic alliances and networking with all stakeholders. These relationships will assist the TTCB in sourcing funding, as well as promote a more effective and efficiently functioning organisation.

“Committees of the TTCB will be streamlined to be purposeful. Enabling and encouraging them to perform their functions and to successfully carry out their mandate. Such committees shall report to the board at quarterly meetings,” the manifesto read.

It added that focus would also be placed on ensuring zones ensure proper administration and management of their affairs. Training and workshops will be facilitated for zones and extended to all clubs, to enhance zone and player development.

Mahabir’s team plans to meet with all domestic clubs to identify their needs and areas of concern, especially post covid19.

“Identify and implement short-term and long-term solutions which may include player development, coaching, youth programmes, club management, funding, proper facilities (facilitating assistance with the upkeep of grounds, provision of curators, sightscreens, scoreboards etc.)

“These will ensure the sustainability of clubs as long-term community organisations. Negotiate with manufacturers/suppliers to assist clubs with equipment and/or playing kits (free or at a discounted price).”

Mahabir believes that the present gap between National League and Zonal teams is too wide and does not benefit the development of clubs nor cricketers.

They seek to identify the causes and implement the means by which National League and Zonal club competitions can be restructured, or assistance provided, to lift the level of Zonal cricket and diminish this gap.

They also intend to pursue a franchise concept as the highest level of internal cricket, to bridge the gap between local, regional and international levels.

The Tobago Cricket Association was not left out as Mahabir’s team plans to assist them in establishing a home/office space. He is also goal-bound on engaging the Tobago House of Assembly to upgrade at least one Tobago facility to meet regional cricket standards.

The women were not left out as Mahabir seeks to “engage the TT Women’s Cricket Association (TTWCA) in our decision-making process on cricket matters.

“Partner with the TTWCA to expand the pool of young female cricketers and encouraging the establishment of new women’s clubs throughout TT.

Also to “establish a working committee to create a pathway for our young female cricketers, from primary school to secondary schools and onto TTWCA National Teams (Under 16,19, Senior) and CWI Women’s teams.

Other departments such as the Umpires Council, Primary and SSCL, youth development and the Red Force team, coaches’ development, finance/accounting and sponsorship and marketing were also outlined as key factors for change if Mahabir is elected TTCB president.

The elections will be held at the Sir Frank Worrell Administration Building on the National Cricket Centre Compound on October 30 from 9 am.