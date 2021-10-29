Companies celebrate Amcham HSSE excellence awards

Nirad Tewarie, CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago. - Picasa

Despite the economic and physical challenges brought on by the covid19 pandemic, companies have provedhealth, safety, security and environmental measures should not be taken for granted.

On Friday the American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (Amcham TT) hosted its 11th annual national excellence in HSE awards and its CEO Nirad Tewari said organisations actively promoted a culture of HSSE and reinforced positive influences.

“Today, we are witnessing these knock-on effects that see organisations emphasising high levels of HSE performance in their operations, demanding higher standards of HSE performance from their contractors, service providers and support systems.

“When this happens, it ensures the broadening and deepening of best practices, the continued leadership on health and safety in every aspect of the operations, and the strengthening of the resilience of fence line communities.”

Tewari added that the participants have grown, which proved that a heightened awareness and consideration was being given to health and safety not only in the workplace but throughout society.

The awards have been officially endorsed by the Ministry of Labour and the ceremony was held virtually on the last day of Amcham’s 25th HSSE conference.

Companies competed in 11 categories which catered for small, medium and large entities.

The national excellence in HSE Award 2021 was copped by Nestle, TT Ltd in the manufacturing large company category, and Bristow Caribbean Limited was awarded the same prize in the services medium company category.

The other 2021 awardees were:

— bpTT – outstanding OSH/environment project in the energy sector (large company category)

— PBS Technologies (Trinidad) Ltd – outstanding OSH/environment project in the services sector (medium company category)

— Ramps Logistics – outstanding OSH/environment project in the services sector (small company category)

— Trinidad Offshore Fabricators (TOFCO) (honourable mention) – outstanding OSH/environment project in the energy sector (small company category)

— Weldfab Ltd - most improved OSH/environment performance in the services sector (small company category)

— Angostura Ltd – business continuity and surviving the pandemic (BCP) in the manufacturing sector (large company category)

— PBS Technologies (Trinidad) Ltd – business continuity and surviving the pandemic (BCP) in the services sector (medium company category)

— National Energy Corporation – business continuity and surviving the pandemic (BCP in the energy sector (small company category)

Excellence in HSE Award 2020

— BRISTOW Caribbean Ltd in the services sector (medium company category)

— Nestlé Tt Ltd in the manufacturing sector (large company category)

— PBS Technologies (Trinidad) Ltd :honourable mention in the services sector (medium company category)