Ariapita Road caves in: Young 'hopes' for temporary solution today

Workers assess damage caused by the caving in of the road outside Cascadia Hotel, St Ann's, on Friday. -

AFTER months of warning signs of a complete collapse and numerous complaints by residents to the authorities, a massive stretch of road has finally caved in outside the Cascadia Hotel, on Ariapita Road, St Ann's.

Finance Minister and MP for Port of Spain North/St Ann's West Stuart Young issued a statement on Facebook on Friday shortly after the collapse, saying the matter is being addressed.

"There has been what appears to be a sinkhole road collapse on the Ariapita Road, St Ann's outside Cascadia Hotel," he wrote. "I have spoken to the Minister of Works and Transport and he informed me that the ministry assessed this yesterday and he assured me that they will work on a temporary solution to allow cars to pass. It is hoped that this will be effected by this evening."

The road is currently impassable and blocked off. Some commuters have parked their cars and walked through in order to leave St Ann's.

That section of the road had been blocked off with caution tape for about three weeks before it collapsed, forcing drivers to use one lane. Residents said they saw no work being done on it during that time.

It is one of several parts of the same road which has threatened to collapse, along with several others in the nearby communities of Mt Hololo and roads in poor condition Cascade.

The river nearby has overflowed with increasing frequency in recent times, owing partly to improper dumping of trash, rocks, tree trunks and branches. Landslips have also contributed to the river overflowing.