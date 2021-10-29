After security guard's murder, Estate Police want better training, benefits

Derryck Richardson. Photo source: estatepolicett.com

President of the Estate Police Association Derryck Richardson is calling on security companies to protect their employees better by providing them with training, equipment and benefits.On Thursday, Thor Security guard Kimraj Jaggessar, 56, was gunned down by bandits who robbed a cigarette van in Valencia.

Citing the 2016 murder of 55-year-old security guard Joel Punnette, who was also killed during a cigarette-ruck robbery, Richardson said it was important for security companies to review safety measures for guards in the field, especially those hired to provide security for delivery people.

"We would have spoken with the company and we are trying to get companies to do more proper training and development and proper equipment.

"A point to note is that there is no insurance attached to the officers, so his family is now left with what is under workmen's compensation in National Insurance.

"We would have asked the government also for the removal of tax from

bulletproof vests or armoured vests, as we prefer to call (them), to make it more affordable for security companies to buy these for their officers.

"More than that, we are seriously concerned about the operational aspects of operating on these delivery vans, and there seems to be a target on these officers."

Richardson added he was concerned that security companies were tardy in paying dues to the National Insurance Board and said the association would address the issue of families of officers killed receiving the full dues owed to them.