Young: Government committed to renewable energy

Stuart Young -

Energy Minister Stuart Young said the government remains committed to the incorporation of renewable energy in the local energy supply.

A statement issued by the Energy Ministry on Monday said Young discussed the importance of the move to sustainability during his remarks at the virtual Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum held that day.

The forum has grown to become the biggest annual gathering of the regional energy market and stakeholders to discuss “the new normal for the Caribbean clean energy market,” the release said.

Young delivered remarks during the Reset, Rethink, Invest: Transforming Clean Energy Aspirations into Action segment where he and other regional leaders discussed how to revitalise clean energy investment across the region, beyond the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), which will take place in the UK from October 31 to November 12, 2021.

The government’s renewable energy drive will be facilitated through solar, carbon capture utilisation and storage sand hydrogen projects as well as the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles in the transportation sector.

Young also said developed-nation states play an important role through their investments in renewable energy projects to combat climate change which poses a significant threat to small-island developing states (SIDS).

Participants included representatives of both the World and Inter-American Development Bank as well as Caribbean government ministers from Bermuda, St Lucia and St Kitts and Nevis.