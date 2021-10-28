UWI Chancellor: Degrees don't guarantee jobs

Chancellor of The University of the West Indies Robert Bermudez. -

UNIVERSITY degrees do not translate into jobs. UWI Chancellor Robert Bermudez made this comment on Thursday, during a a virtual UWI graduation ceremony forstudents of its Science and Technology and Food and Agriculture faculties.

Bermudez said, "Over the past 20 months, the UWI has adapted to drastically changed circumstances."

He said that two cohorts of students completed their programmes during this time is testimony to the dedication of both the students, their families and UWI's staff.

Bermudez said the best way graduates can thank their families, lecturers and all others who helped them during the covid19 pandemic is "by continuing to do well in whatever you choose to do."

But he told graduates: "A degree is not a job guarantee." Rather, he said, a degree is "a door to that largely unravelled world of knowledge."

Bermudez said all universities, including UWI, cannot guarantee to fulfil the role of putting out educated and cultured people in society.

"What UWI can and must do is provide an intro to learning in this uncertain world."

Valedictorian Joshua Ramjattan recalled his memories of studying for an exam at his apartment near UWI's St Augustine campus last March, when news broke of the first covid19 death in Trinidad and Tobago. He said exam preparation had to be aborted as he packed his things to leave for his home in South Trinidad, as classes at UWI were stopped. Shortly afterwards UWI students transitioned to a virtual mode of learning which they were unfamiliar with.

"This was no easy undertaking."

He remembered the absence of human connection, associated with being physically present in a classroom, took its toll on students. But Ramjattan said he and his fellow graduates were able to overcome these challenges.

He remembered many of them, as they did their exams virtually, were praying "that our wi-fi and electricity would hold out for the duration of the exam."

Ramjattan said he remains in awe of his fellow graduates and other students at different levels of the education system in TT who "who are still in this fight today, pressing forward despite the challenges of virtual learning."

While no graduating class of university students ever enters a perfect world, Ramjattan said students now graduating from UWI will enter a world facing particularly unique challenges. In addition to the pandemic, he said issues such as climate change, food security and inequality remain to be addressed.