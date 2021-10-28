T&T’s biodiversity must be protected from extinction

The blazing crimson of the scarlet ibis. The vibrant yellows of the poui tree. The intriguing spots of the ocelot. All examples of the rich biodiversity of Trinidad and Tobago. But without protection from exploitation and degradation, they could all be lost to this generation and future generations.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, it is estimated that at least 10,000 species go extinct every year and this rapid loss of species is "between 1,000 and 10,000 times higher than the natural extinction rate.

But the nations of the world have been making efforts to prevent the loss of biodiversity. One of these efforts is the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) which is the international legal instrument for "the conservation of biological diversity, the sustainable use of its components and the fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising out of the utilisation of genetic resources."

The CBD estimates that services from ecosystems make up between 50 and 90 per cent of the livelihoods of poor rural and forest-dwelling households, which means that protecting biodiversity is not only about saving the environment but also preserving the income of some of the most vulnerable.

The CBD has been ratified by 196 nations including Trinidad and Tobago, which ratified the Convention in 1996. The CBD includes the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety which aims to ensure the safe handling, transport and use of living modified organisms resulting from modern biotechnology that may have adverse effects on biological diversity, taking also into account risks to human health. The Cartagena Protocol was adopted on January 29, 2000 and entered into force on September 11, 2003.

Another international agreement to protect biodiversity is The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora or CITES, which aims to ensure that international trade in wild animals and plants does not threaten the survival of species. It was drafted as a result of a resolution adopted in 1963 at a meeting of members of The World Conservation Union.

CITES reports that international wildlife trade is estimated to be worth billions of dollars annually and includes hundreds of millions of plant and animal specimens.

"Levels of exploitation of some animal and plant species are high and the trade in them, together with other factors, such as habitat loss, is capable of heavily depleting their populations and even bringing some species close to extinction. Many wildlife species in trade are not endangered, but the existence of an agreement to ensure the sustainability of the trade is important in order to safeguard these resources for the future."

CITES noted that with 183 members it has been among the conservation agreements with the largest membership. That figure includes T&T, which acceded to CITES in January 1984.

With the efforts of the Ministry of Planning and Development in accordance with these international agreements, and with the participation of the public, the rich biodiversity of this twin-island state can be maintained for generations to come.