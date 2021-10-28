Tobago's active covid19 cases now 296

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s active covid19 cases have dropped to 296.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 100.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA’s Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported Tobago has 19 new covid19 cases.

It said 26 patients are in state isolation, 267 in home isolation and three in ICU. Twenty-one patients have been discharged.

The division said to date a total of 16,588 have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number 3,247 tested positive. There are 2, 851 recovered patients.

To date, a total of 22,405 people have been partially vaccinated in Tobago and 20, 517 are fully vaccinated.