Theatre educator, practitioner Jean Sue Wing remembered as 'drama royalty'

STALWART theatre educator and practitioner the late Beryl Jean Sue Wing is being remembered as “drama royalty."

A former officer in charge of drama at the Ministry of Education and Culture from 1961-1982, Wing, 93, the sister of the late professor of drama and oratory emeritus Errol Hill, died in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 21.

She was also an actress, director and adjudicator at the Trinidad and Tobago Arts Festival.

Actor, director and founding member of the Trinidad Theatre Workshop Albert Laveau, who benefited from her tutelage, said it was always a pleasure to be around her and learn about the craft.

“I knew her when I was a teenager, just joining the Carnegie Players in San Fernando,” said Laveau, who was born and raised in the southern city.

Laveau, 86, said as a cultural officer, Sue Wing often journeyed to San Fernando to lead workshops and help young people develop their craft. He recalled working, under her directorship, on a play written by Douglas Archibald and performed by her Company of Players.

“She was one of my dear memories from the early days when I started in the theatre more than 50 years ago. “

Although she migrated, Laveau said, “Once you were in the arts, you had to know Jean.

“She came from the prominent Hill family and they were very generous with their time. She was very generous, and it is what we needed as we did not have any place, at that time, where a person could go to learn the craft of the theatre, as TTW is doing now.

“She was a mentor to all of the young people under her direction, and her presence was always treasured. We relied on people like herself and her brothers, and once they visited our production, we felt honoured.

He said he remembered her telling him, "When we act we hold a mirror to reality," and that has forever been etched in his memory.

“I remember Jean particularly for giving me that, which I pass on to youngsters to think about and claim themselves as they go on the stage.

“I thank her and bless her memory.”

The TTW paid tribute to Sue Wing on its Facebook page, even as it mourned the loss of other "golden age" contributors and theatre practitioners.

“She took her exit stage right; she vacated the director’s chair."

The TTW said she lived a full life and passed on peacefully.

Sue Wing, the last of nine children of TDE “Jack” Hill and Lydia Caroline Hill (nee Gibson), was born in New York City in 1927, but came to Trinidad as a young girl and attended Tranquillity Methodist School.

Like her brother Errol, she was a stalwart of the cultural scene from the 1950s-2000s and a significant contributor to the development of this country’s theatre industry.

“She was first a member of the Whitehall Players, and continued to serve in the merged Company of Players and later on in (the) Strolling Players, where she acted, stage-managed, directed and produced several plays."

She spent 23 years "as cultural officer in the Ministry of Education and Culture...(As) a drama officer (1961-1982) she travelled the country, nurturing talent in the folk arts, and putting on concerts and cultural showcases for numerous local as well as international audiences. She also adjudicated for the National Carnival Commission and numerous national speech and drama festivals.

"Known for her command of English and fearless commitment to the truth, Jean always gave freely of her knowledge and expertise, and catalysed everyone around her to aspire to high standards, while providing quiet reassurance that excellence was attainable.

"A dedicated, lifelong teacher, she taught drama, oratory and literature to students at secondary schools and teacher training colleges throughout TT, as well as English language at UWI...

"In retirement, Jean remained a staunch cultural advocate, writing a series in the TT Review on prominent contributors to the development of the nation's performing arts. She was also an active supporter and honorary member of the Girl Guide movement."

The widow of Audley Sue Wing, she is survived by her four children, Judith and Jonathan Herbert, Leah Hill and Ian Sue Wing, as well as two grandsons and three great-grandchildren.