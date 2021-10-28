Ten more covid deaths, 34 new delta cases

THE MINISTRY of Health has reported an additional ten deaths related to covid19, while 386 more cases have been reported over the past 24 hours.

There are also 34 new cases of the delta variant detected. There are 4,733 active covid19 cases.

The ten covid19-related deaths, which carries the total to 1,668, comprise four elderly men, four elderly women and two middle-aged women. Eight had multiple comorbidities, the update said, including high blood pressure, heart disease and cancer. The other two had no known comorbidities.

The ministry, in its update on Thursday, noted that the new patients will be processed for admission at the discretion of the County Medical Officers of Health.

Some 136 cases of the detla variant have been confirmed. To date, 56,546 covid19 cases have been recorded.