Sleeping man shot dead in Morvant

Police are probing the death of a 34-year-old man who was shot dead while sleeping at a friend's house in Morvant early on Thursday morning.

Police said Mario Percival was at a house at Fatman Lane, Morvant, at around 4 am when someone shot him through a window.

He was shot several times in the face.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police.

Officers from the North Eastern Division Task Force took Percival to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Morvant police and investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II went to the area.

ASP Williams and Insp Bharath also visited the scene.

Percival was originally from Santa Cruz.