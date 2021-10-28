Security guard among two killed

A 46-year-old San Juan man was declared dead at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex on Thursday afternoon, after he was shot while driving.

Police said Marvin Perouza, of Laventille Road, San Juan, was driving on the Santa Cruz Old Road at about 3pm when a silver car pulled in front of him causing him to stop.

Two men came out and opened fire before fleeing.

A video recording of the bullet-riddled car was circulated on social media shortly after the shooting. Newsday counted at least 20 bullet holes on the windshield, both front windows and back right window.

Another video showed two men taking Perouza's body away from the car.

In an unrelated killing, a 56-year-old Aranguez man was shot dead during a robbery in Valencia.

Police reported that at about 1 pm, bandits attacked a truck delivering cigarettes and shot the security guard before stealing his gun. The killers escaped in the stolen delivery van.

The guard, Kimraj Jaggessar, of Sookai Trace, died at the scene.

A passer-by was shot in the leg and was taken for medical treatment. He is in stable condition.