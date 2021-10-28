No self-isolation for Trinidad and Tobago travellers to England from Monday

File photo: Piarco International Airport.

AS OF 4am on Monday, people travelling from Trinidad and Tobago to England will no longer be required to take a PCR test, nor will they be required to self-isolate, the UK government has announced.

UKinCaribbean, the official Twitter channel of some British diplomatic missions in the Caribbean, released the update on Thursday, noting that TT and Guyana were among 30-plus new countries and territories to have travel requirements relaxed.

It said, "Fully vaccinated travellers from these countries, inoculated with UK-approved vaccines, will no longer need to self-isolate in England Flag of England or take a PCR test before travel."

These include the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, all of which are also approved by the World Health Organization.

However, it said travellers who arrive in England before then must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.

The UK government's website says, "To qualify under the fully vaccinated rules for travel to England, you must have been fully vaccinated with a full course of an approved vaccine under the UK or UK overseas vaccination programme; the UN vaccine programme for staff and volunteers; and an approved programme in one of the countries or territories (listed)."

It said travellers who do not qualify as fully vaccinated after Monday can still travel to England, but must follow different rules.