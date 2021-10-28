Met Office reports improved weather

File photo/ Roger Jacob.

The Meteorological Service has reported the adverse weather alert was discontinued on Thursday.In the last update at 1.06pm through the website http://www.metoffice.gov.tt said the level over Trinidad and Tobago was green.

"Impactful rainfall activity has decreased significantly," it reported.

However, it said some areas may still have occasional light to moderate showers / rain overnight.

The Met Office said people should monitor weather conditions and official updates and follow the instructions of government officials.