Give electors right of recall too

THE EDITOR: The President can be removed by the mechanism outlined in Section 36 of the Constitution. The process is initiated by the Electoral College (MPs who elect the President) which, if it deems it necessary, empowers a tribunal to investigate the President and then submits a report to Parliament.

The Chief Justice can be removed by a similar mechanism where the tribunal is initiated by the Prime Minister.

The Government or the Prime Minister can be removed by a no-confidence vote of Parliament (not very likely given Government’s built-in majority).

But MPs, elected to represent the voice and views of the people who elected them, cannot be removed from office during their term by the electors.

The right of recall (to remove from office for unsatisfactory performance or wrongdoing) exists for the other representatives or important offices but not for MPs. The right of recall is an important mechanism for accountability of the holders of public office.

The Parliament elects the President and can recall that person. But constituents who elect an MP cannot recall that person unless through a general election which is usually every five years.

The right of recall of MPs, by a process that can be initiated by electors, is important to ensure that they are effectively and efficiently represented by their elected MPs.

Politicians have given themselves the right to recall the President whom they elect but they deny the citizenry who elected them this similar right.

During the largest constitution reform consultation in 2014-15, since our independence, almost every single participant supported the proposal of a right of recall of MPs by electors to be inserted in the Constitution. But the politicians failed to action this proposal.

Citizens, as electors, must demand the right of recall of MPs as an effective means of checks and balance to ensure proper representation.

CLYDE WEATHERHEAD

VIA E-MAIL