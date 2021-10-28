EMA air quality alert: Sensitive people should reduce outdoor activity

Sahara dust covering Port of Spain. FILE PHOTO

THE Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has advised the public that the country is currently experiencing "moderate levels" of air quality, attributing an in increase in particulate matter to Saharan dust.

In a statement, the EMA said, "It is (therefore) advised that unusually sensitive persons reduce heavy or prolonged outdoor activity.

"The EMA, through its National Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Network and Air Quality Index programme has been obtaining accurate, real-time assessment of ambient air quality in several locations nationally."

There are currently four such monitoring stations in the country, including Port of Spain, Point Lisas, San Fernando and Signal Hill.

Earlier this week the EMA delivered a virtual demonstration of the Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Network on social media, which can also be found on Youtube.

The EMA advised the public to visit its website and social media pages for daily updates on air quality in Trinidad and Tobago.