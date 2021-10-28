Driver shot dead in Santa Cruz

A 46-year-old man was shot dead while driving in Santa Cruz on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Marvin Perouza was driving a green Nissan Almera on Grand Curacaye at around 3 pm when a silver car drove near him.

Two men in the car fired several shots at him before driving off.

Nearby residents heard the gunshots, saw Perouza bleeding and took him to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Investigators said Perouza was originally from Laventille Road, San Juan.

Santa Cruz police and members of the North Eastern Division Task Force went to the area.