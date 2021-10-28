Donnel Phillip loses opening bout at World Boxing Champs

In this file photo, Andrej Csemez, of Solvakia, left, and Aaron Solomon Prince of Trinidad and Tobago, exchange blows during their middle weight (75kg) preliminary boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics,on July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago boxer Donnel Phillip lost his opening bout at the AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia, on Wednesday.

Phillip, fighting in the lightweight 60kg category, lost to Tulga Oyunbaatar of Mongolia on points.

All five judges gave Oyunbaatar the edge over the TT fighter with four judges giving him a 30-27 win and one judge a 29-28 win.

On Tuesday, TT Olympic boxer Aaron Prince lost his opening bout to Soma Mester of Hungary. One judge gave Prince the nod with a 29-28 win, but three judges thought Mester outboxed Prince 30-27 and one gave him a 30-26 win.

Prince made his Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics earlier this year.

On Thursday, TT 2016 Olympian Nigel Paul and Anthony Joseph will begin their campaign in the round of 32. Paul will duke it out against Nelson Hysa of Albania in the men’s super heavyweight 92kg category and Joseph will fight Abdule-Fawaz Aborode (Fair Chance Team) in the featherweight 57 kg category.