Dennie's on Maloney funeral-home fuss: It's only a sub-office

Photo source Dennie's Funeral Home Facebook page

Director of Dennie's Funeral Home Cochese Tyler Dennie has responded to concerns about his company opening a sub-office on the Maloney Boulevard, saying it is only an administrative office and will not be used to store bodies.

On its Facebook page on Wednesday, the funeral home announced it would be partnering with Grace Funeral Home to open the Maloney office.

Several concerned residents commented on the post, asking whether they had authorisation from the Tunapuna/ Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC) and the Town and Country Planning Division of the Ministry of Planning and Development.

Contacted for comment on Thursday, Dennie said the office was not in violation of any health or regional corporation regulations, and assured that it was only a transit point which would be used to receive documents from customers living in eastern Trinidad.

"We have an employee living there, and because he usually brings documents from Maloney, he just brings the documents to ease our customers up from travelling to Port of Spain from the east.

"There's no health ordinance we are breaking, we are under the guidelines of everything. The gentleman who works there also lives there, so we're not sub-leasing this.

"Yes we have signs up to indicate that it's our sub-office, but that is just to help our customers better identify which building they are supposed to be coming to."

Newsday also spoke to chairman of the TPRC Kwasi Robinson, who said the concerns were brought to his attention by councillor for the area Stephon Wattley, who saw the renovation being done on the building.

Robinson said he received an e-mail about the concerns on Monday, and expected to receive information from officials on Friday on whether the funeral home was given permission to set up an office.

He added that even if the structure was not intended to store or receive dead bodies, certain approvals must be granted for commercial structures to be built in residential areas.

"The concern is really with the approvals, so it could be Trincity Mall or anywhere else: we are charged with enforcing a large portion of rules when it comes to developments, structures and commercial activities."