Caribbean Airlines restarts direct service between Trinidad, Jamaica

-

FOLLOWING the lifting of travel restrictions between Jamaica and Trinidad, Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) advised on Wednesday that it will restart direct service between the two countries from December 1, 2021.

A CAL release said the flights will be timed to facilitate same-day flights to Nassau, Bahamas and other destinations.

CAL would be offering flights from Port of Spain to Kingston on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8.30 am and return flights will be available on Wednesday at 4.50 pm and Friday at 5.20 pm.

The release also said flights between Port of Spain and Jamaica to Sint Maarten will resume on December 11.

On Saturdays, there would be one flight from Port of Spain to Sint Maarten at 9.05 am with return flights available at 11.55 am and 7.10 pm.

In a release on Thursday, CAL announced it would be offering a seasonal twice-weekly service between Trinidad and Ft Lauderdale, Florida, from December 12 to January 10 next year. The flights will depart Trinidad on Thursdays and Sundays at 10.55 am and return flights will leave Fr Lauderdale at 4 pm.

Customers can verify entry requirements and make appointments for covid19 tests via CAL’s website www.caribbean-airlines.com .

The release said travel safety protocols – including the mandatory wearing of face masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of flights – remain in place.