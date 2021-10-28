Business Hall of Fame 2021: Angela Lee Loy, Krishna Bahadoorsingh to be inducted

Angela Lee Loy -

Since 2005, 37 individuals have been inducted into the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s Business Hall of Fame.

Each inductee was a carefully selected business luminary who had distinguished himself/herself as an exemplar in the corporate world. This year, the chamber will be pleased to induct two more icons of TT’s business community, namely, Angela Lee Loy and Dr Krishna Bahadoorsingh.

Angela Lee Loy is one of TT’s most successful and experienced female entrepreneurs. She is a global business leader and a visionary based here in the Caribbean.

Lee Loy is involved in multiple industries across various sectors and disciplines. She is the chairperson and founder of Aegis Business Solutions Ltd, the largest indigenous business consultancy in the English-speaking Caribbean, headquartered in TT.

She left PriceWaterhouse Coopers as a partner to launch her own company in 2001 and has grown the business, gaining international clients and an international reputation. Today, Aegis stands shoulder to shoulder with the “big four” auditing firms.

She is also a board member of several associations which reflects her years of experience and solid reputation as a trusted non-executive board adviser and respected business leader in the Caribbean. A sample of these include being a past president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean, a former TT representative of the International Assembly of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and a non-executive director of Prestige Holdings Ltd.

In addition, she has previously chaired committees as diverse as the National Aids Co-ordinating Committee, the Music Literacy Trust and the Social Justice Foundation.

Even with such formidable accomplishments, Lee Loy continues to scale the pinnacle of achievement as she actively continues a career that serves business, country and people.

Dr Krishna Bahadoorsingh is considered a pioneer in the real estate development industry in TT. Since the 1960s, Dr Bahadoorsingh has become known as one of its stalwarts. He carved out a career as one of its leading proponents, with a passionate interest in merging real estate development with concepts of community and family.

Beginning with Westmoorings, where residential communities were joined with commercial enterprises through the setting of West Mall, as well as professional offerings, a new concept was introduced locally.

From then, the communities he developed have changed the landscape of the areas where they are located, allowing thousands of residents to enjoy the warmth of community living with all the amenities of suburban town centres, including retail, commercial and leisure offerings.

Beyond his industry, Bahadoorsingh has served in several capacities demonstrating his commitment to country by his decade of service as an independent senator, a founding member and deputy chairman of the Urban Development Corporation (Udecott), and a past president of the Rotary Club of Port of Spain.

Bahadoorsingh continues to expand his already enviable portfolio, with newer introductions such as Brentwood and Brookhaven – the latter which is still unfolding – and an equally fervent commitment to serving his country.

The Champions of Business is an annual awards programme initiated by the TT Chamber. It includes six categories of award: Entrepreneurship (sponsored by Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation); Business Technology (sponsored by bmobile); Internationally Known...T&T Owned Company of the Year and Breakthrough Exporter (sponsored by Eximbank of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd); Green Agenda; and Business Hall of Fame (sponsored by The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd).

Award recipients in each category are all champions of business.

The 2021 gala awards ceremony is carded to air on CNC3 on November 19 from 8 pm. It will also be livestreamed via social media to a global audience.