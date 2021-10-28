Arima, Point Fortin, Tunapuna cemeteries stay open for All Souls' Day

File photo: Tha Lapeyrouse Cemetery in Woodbrook. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Cemeteries in Arima, Point Fortin, and Tunapuna will remain open for All Souls' Day

The mayors of each of the corporations told Newsday that no restrictions were ever placed on cemeteries and they have been open throughout the pandemic, with normal visiting hours.

On Wednesday, several plot owners complained of being unable to enter the Lapeyrouse Cemetery, Port of Spain after 1 pm.

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez said on Wednesday the cemetery had been closed because of covid19 restrictions. It has since been reopened to the public during normal working hours from 6 am-7 pm and weekends.

Cagney Casimire, mayor of Arima, said, “Both cemeteries (in Arima) are functional. There was never a lockout.” He said there was no move at either cemetery to close early owing to the pandemic.

Kwasi Robinson, chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Corporation, also said there were no restrictions on cemeteries in the area.

“I just did a visit to (one of the) cemeteries and we are in the process of making sure the cemeteries are as clean as possible.”

Point Fortin mayor Saleema Thomas said the gates to cemeteries in the area are not normally locked.

“We don’t really lock the gates, even during the pandemic. At a particular time, we pull the gates (shut but) we’ve never had issues with visitors later than 6 pm.”

All Souls' Day is a time to commemorate loved ones who have died.