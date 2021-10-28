$50,000 Crime Stoppers award for info on kidnapped Felicity businessman

KIDNAPPED: Kartikey Ramsundar. -

CRIME STOPPERS is offering a $50,000 reward for any information on the whereabouts of kidnapped Felicity businessman Kartikey Ramsundar.

In a newspaper advertisement on Thursday, Crime Stoppers said anyone with reliable information should contact them at 800-TIPS or www.crimestopperstt.com.

Police reports say Ramsundar was at his business, Riverside Marina, on Cacandee Road on October 13 when, at about 3 pm, three gunmen entered and kidnapped him.

Hours later, a car believed to be used by the kidnappers was found burnt a short distance away on Bernard Street.