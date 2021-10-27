WI women's captain Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle return for Pakistan tour

West Indies women's captain Stafanie Taylor. -

WEST Indies women’s captain Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle return to the regional squad for the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe.

A statement issued by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday said the pair was chosen when the women’s selection panel named a 15-member squad and three reserves for the series.

The touring squad sees a return for Campbelle, who missed the home series against Pakistan women and South Africa women due to injury.

CWI’s statement read, “Campbelle impressed selectors and coaches in the lone practice match before departure, by striking a century in 107 deliveries, which included 12 fours and a six. Also returning to the squad is captain Stafanie Taylor, who missed the recent series against South Africa in Antigua.”

Ann Browne-John, CWI women’s lead selector, said, “The upcoming Pakistan series and World Cup qualifiers are crucial as the team works towards participation in the Cricket World Cup in 2022.

“It is important to note that Shemaine Campbelle is once again fit and available after being away through injury. She is one of the senior players and has shown herself to be one of the premier wicket-keepers in the world. She scored runs in the practice match since her return.”

Browne-John added that Taylor is also back and will strengthen both the batting and bowling.

The squad has a mix of senior and developing players. Particular mention was made of two young players, Qiana Joseph and Rashada Williams, who had very encouraging series against South Africa.

The West Indies women are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on November 1 for three ODIs from November8-14, scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The regional squad will travel directly to Zimbabwe after the ODI series for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021 from November 21-December 5.

They will be one of ten teams, along with Pakistan, aiming to secure one of three qualifying places for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in February 2022.

The West Indies Women last toured Pakistan in January 2019 for three T20 Internationals in Karachi.

Full Squad – Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams; Reserves – Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Karishma Ramharack

MATCH SCHEDULE

1st ODI – November 8

2nd ODI – November 11

3rd ODI – November 14

ICC WOMEN’S CRICKET WORLD CUP QUALIFERS- ZIMBABWE

November 21- December 5