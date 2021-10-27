Wheeler: Obesity a significant comorbidity in Tobago covid19 deaths

Dr Victor Wheeler - File photo/ David Reid

Scarborough Hospital Medical Chief of Staff Dr Victor Wheeler has said obesity is a significant contributing comorbidity in covid19-related deaths in Tobago.

He made the statement on Tuesday at the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development’s virtual covid19 media briefing.

Saying Tobago has always had a relatively high percentage of people with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), Wheeler added, “What we have seen with the deaths is that obesity is a significant contributing comorbidity. I have seen persons who are obviously obese and I have tried to encourage them to get vaccinated, but for some reason, some persons are resistant.”

Wheeler said people with other comorbidities, such as diabetes and hypertension, also do not want to take medication for their conditions.

“There are persons who are diabetic and hypertensive, know that they have diabetes, know that they have high blood pressure – and are still reluctant to take appropriate medication for diabetes and high blood pressure.”

He said even before the onset of covid19, there was a prevalence of Tobagonians with NCDs

“This is why the primary health care system has been making aggressive efforts to encourage persons to have various clinics where you can just come for routine check-ups.”

Wheeler said covid19 has further exposed the problem of NCDs on the island.

“It certainly would have been a contributing factor to the number of deaths.

"However, we have had persons who have died from covid19 with no comorbidities. It does not mean that if you are not obese, if you are not hypertensive, if you are not diabetic that you are safe from covid19. That is not the case.”