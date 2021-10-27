Tobago reaches 100 covid19 deaths

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago now has 100 covid19-related deaths.

The THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported on Wednesday the latest fatality is a 45-year-old woman with comorbidities.

In a statement, the division said Tobago has five new covid19 cases and 298 active cases.

It added 28 patients are in state isolation, 268 in home isolation and two in ICU. Fifteen people have been discharged.

The division said to date a total of 16,489 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number 3,228 have tested positive for the virus. There are 2,830 recovered patients.

The division said to date 22,377 people on the island have been partially vaccinated while 20,424 are fully vaccinated.