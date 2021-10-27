Tobago Cricket Association backs Azim Bassarath slate for elections

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board presidednt Azim Bassarath. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE Tobago Cricket Association (TCA) has thrown its support behind the Azim Bassarath slate of candidates when the national sports organisation holds its election of officers, on Saturday.

In a TT Cricket Board (TTCB) media release on Sunday, TCA president Kerwin John stated emphatically that the cricket community in the sister isle believes that significant progress has been made under Bassarath’s tenure at the helm of the TTCB.

John, who played top flight club cricket in Trinidad, said the TCA at a recent meeting gave its overwhelming support to the incumbent president.

He said members also openly expressed satisfaction with the TTCB’s handling of the country’s cricket affairs especially in the light of the covid19 pandemic which threatened to destroy the game.

“Mr Bassarath demonstrated his leadership qualities and guided his executive through the darkest period of local cricket for which we owe a debt of gratitude,” said John.

The support for Bassarath and his slate of candidates comes on the heels of unqualified confidence expressed in him by several other zonal councils including Central, South, South East, North East and East.

President of the Secondary Schools Cricket League Surujdath Mahabir is challenging Bassarath for the position of TTCB president.