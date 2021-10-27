Tobago couple in court charged with stealing $250,000 of goods from warehouse

Obar George, 39, charged for stealing warehouse good in Tobago - TTPS

A Tobago couple was granted $150,000 bail after appearing before a virtual Scarborough Magistrates Court jointly charged for breaking into a warehouse.

Obar George, a 39-year-old fibre technician, and his common-law wife Raeanne Maycock, a 21-year-old supervisor at Penny Savers Supermarket, both of Auchenskeoch Road, Old Grange, were arrested on Friday.

They were charged on Monday with breaking and entering and larceny.

Shirvan police said they received a report of a break-in at Fitzgerald Distributors Warehouse, Hampden, Lowlands, on October 17.

They saw a hole in the wall and found over $250,000 in items were missing.

An investigation led police to the couple's apartment, where the stolen items were found.

George and Maycock were each granted bail of $150,000 with a cash alternative of $15,000, and are to report to the Shirvan Road Police Station every Saturday.

The matter was adjourned to November 23.