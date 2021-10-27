Sour taste over Opposition behaviour

THE EDITOR: Last week would forever be recorded as one of the most unruly and embarrassing moments in the history of our Parliament. As the nation made every effort to witness the proceedings, all eyes and ears were glued to some form of media that Thursday morning.

MPs all arrived and seemed prepared to deal with the people's work. However, what followed was nothing short of chaos, confusion and a total embarrassment to not only the Opposition but by extension all of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Opposition attacked the Prime Minister, the Government, the Speaker, the Clerk of the House. Not even independent senators were spared.

Shouting, taunting, smirks and accusations were the order of the day by the Opposition members with nothing of substance being uttered. Numerous members were on their feet shouting at the Speaker at the same time.

At one point I became afraid that the situation may have become physical. I must commend the Speaker and the Clerk of the House for being patient and keeping their composure throughout the process.

Members of the Government sat quietly in the face of the Opposition's ranting. According to Napoleon, never interfere with an enemy who is in the process of destroying itself.

They intelligently allowed their colleagues opposite to show their true nature and philosophy of, "if we cannot win, we will mash up the game."

The following day, every headline on every media platform including social media and blogs, read chaos by the Opposition. I must agree with columnist Raffique Shah that the Opposition Leader may have very well suffered her 11th consecutive defeat. What a backfire!

According to Rosa Parks, if you want to be respected for your actions, then your behaviour must be above reproach.

If our lives demonstrate that we are peaceful, humble, and trusted, this is recognised by others. The behaviour demonstrated by the Opposition last Thursday might have certainly sealed the results of the next general election.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

SAN FERNANDO