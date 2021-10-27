Sinanan: No discrimination in fixing landslips

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan and deputy permanent secretary Navin Ramsingh at a press conference at the ministry on Tuesday. Photo by Roger Jacob

MINISTER of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said his ministry does not practice any geographical discrimination in fixing the nation's landslips, addressing a briefing at his Port of Spain ministry, seemingly called in response to Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin's recent support of her constituents holding road blockades to protest local conditions.

Noting the recent burning of tyres in south Trinidad by individuals calling for a revolution, Sinanan alleged Opposition MPs were claiming geographical discrimination which he said does not exist.

"I have the technical team here who will put forward the programmes and the method used by the Ministry of Works in order to overcome some of the challenges we have."

Deputy permanent secretary Navin Ramsingh said 76 per cent of TT's landslips were in central and south Trinidad. He said landslips affect not just roads but also nearby people's private property plus utility corridors.

He said clay soil, especially combined with excess water, contributes to the prevalence of landslips. Such water may come from heavy rainfall, nearby homes including cesspits and soakaways, leaking WASA pipes, deforestation and vegetation clearance, climate change causing excess rainfall.

"Clay-rich soils have low shear strength, especially when wet, and when located on a steep slope can slowly move. The stable slope required for clay soil is about one-in ten and most of the slopes in this section of the road network in south and central that evolved with time, the slopes are between one in three to one in five. As such they are not stable."

He said the ministry has a huge backlog of landslips due for repair. Ramsingh suggested residents build their houses according to a small building code and that WASA create specific utility corridors to set down their pipelines.

Mahadeo Jagdeo, director of the Bridges, Land and Traffic Management Unit, said a 2010 study showed the country has more than 400 critical landslips, leading to the creation of the landslip repair programme. He said factors fed into a matrix determined their priority to be fixed, in various phases.

"Given the magnitude of the backlog and the emerging priorities that pop up each day in terms of landslips, only the most critical landslips can be addressed in terms of our limited constraints within a given fiscal year."

Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (PURE) Unit head Hayden Philips said annually his unit usually repairs 30-40 landslips nationwide.

"Over the last two fiscal years PURE would have taken charge of 126 landslips. Of these 126 landslips, 53 were done throughout the country: Diego Martin, Toco/Sangre Grande, Cumuto/Manzanilla, Talparo, Mundo Nuevo, Princes Town, Moruga, Laventille, Lopinot/Bon Air. So we see the wide range of where these landslips are being repaired." He then referred to the 126 landslips as 129 landslips.

"But interestingly, to make up the 129 landslips, 57 are on Moruga Road only, and two were in Lengua.

"When we started the project on the Moruga Road to do the upgrade of the roadway, it started off as 22 landslips, and almost on a daily basis we are getting new landslips.The count has reached to 57. We have 45 completed, six ongoing, four in design stage and six in the tendering stage. Of the 129 landslips PURE would have undertaken in the past two years, 59 are in Moruga - 57 on the Moruga Road and two in the Lengua Road just off the Moruga Road.

"In doing these landslips we had a budget of $178 million for Moruga Road. As I said when the programme started there were 22 identified landslips; it turned out to be 57. How we are able to do it within the budget is by using new innovation and new technology."

Phillips said rather than huge retaining walls PURE has used a reinforced earth solution which could be half the cost and be more environmentally friendly in several ways. "Instead of these big massive walls, you will reinforce the earth and vegetation is allowed to grow. So even though you have your foundations deep, you still have a nice slope to look at."

"Imagine driving down to Moruga with 57 massive retaining walls."

Geo-technical and topographical surveys must be done before any landslip can be carried out, Phillips said.

Sinanan said all the ministry's information is in the public domain. "There is no reason an MP cannot find out about a specific programme at any point in time and I am sure the acting permanent secretary will be more than willing to give information."