Scotiabank introduces SelectPay plan

Richard Edoo, Scotiabank TT's VP of Retail and Business Banking who spoke about the new Scotia SelectPay credit card payment plan. PHOTO COURTESY SCOTIABANK - Scotiabank

SCOTIABANK has introduced what it is calling Scotia SelectPay which is a new way to convert credit card purchases into fixed monthly installment payments.

The new payment solution will be for Scotiabank personal banking credit card holders, the bank said in a release on Wednesday. Scotia SelectPay is a new digital banking feature that provides customers with the option to convert their credit card purchases into bite-sized, fixed, monthly payments via the Scotia Caribbean App and Scotia OnLine Banking.

With Scotia SelectPay, customers can turn their credit card purchases of approximately $1,700 (or the US equivalent of $250) or more, into three, six, nine or 12-month plans.

"We are pleased to add another new feature to our award-winning Scotia Caribbean App and the Scotia OnLine Banking platform. The SelectPay credit card payment feature provides an option for our customers seeking greater flexibility when paying for larger purchases,” said Richard Edoo, VP Retail and Business Banking.

“We hope it will help them better manage their credit cards and any unexpected expenses that may arise.” he added.

The Scotia SelectPay feature is available on personal banking credit cards. No new application or credit checks are needed, and customers can set up a SelectPay plan in less than a minute. For more information, including how to set up a Scotia SelectPay plan, visit

https://tt.scotiabank.com/personal/credit-cards/selectpay.html