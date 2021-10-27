Police amend charge for man accused of beating wife, dousing her with gas for not cooking

A 43-year-old machine operator accused of beating his wife and dousing her with gasoline, because she did not cook, will now face a new charge of using an explosive or noxious substance with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The man was initially charged with assault, possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and attempting to unlawfully and maliciously inflict grievous bodily harm when he first appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate earlier this month.

It is alleged that on October 9, police received a complaint of domestic violence and went to a location in Longdenville.

They allegedly saw a man, with a cutlass and a gas container, beating a woman and pouring gas all over her.

In trying to restrain the man, police said he became even more violent and reportedly told the police they could not “lock him up” because he “beat she because she ain’t cook.” He was denied bail.

He is represented by attorney Bhimal Maharajh.

The police applied to have the last charge amended.

The original charge carried a maximum sentence of five years in prison on conviction, while the new charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

On Wednesday, Maharajh applied for bail for his client who had been remanded since October 14, when he first appeared in court.

Magistrate Adrian Darmanie adjourned the bail hearing to Monday to give police prosecutors time to speak with the victim before he considers bail.

Darmanie expressed concern about the victim’s safety and asked prosecutors to speak with her.

Maharajh has provided the court an alternative address where his client can live away from the woman until the case is determined.

The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the woman.