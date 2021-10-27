Men killed by off-duty cop in Wallerfield identified

KILLED: Glen Graigwell, one of two men killed by an off-duty policeman in Wallerfield on Monday night. -

THE two men killed by an off-duty police officer on Monday night have been identified.

They are Tyler Williams, 24, of La Horquetta and Glen Craigwell, 41, of Petit Valley.

Police reported that the men attacked the officer and three others at Flora’s Mini Mart at Tractor Pool Road, Wallerfield. The police report did not say the men tried to rob the minimart or that they intended to.

Police said PC Marlon Wilson, of the Justice Patrol Unit, reported he was leaving the mini mart at about 8.40 pm when he saw the men. He told his colleagues the men pointed guns at him and he heard gunshots.

Wilson fired back eight rounds from his police-issued Glock19 pistol. During the gunfight, Wilson was shot in the leg. The two men died at the scene.