Man gunned down 3 months after wife, stepson murdered

THREE months after his wife and stepson were murdered, a St Augustine man has been killed.

Police said that at about 7.30 am on Wednesday, they received a report that a man was shot at upper St Michael's Village, St John's Road, St Augustine. They found the body of Mario Gomez, 45, in the road.

Police said Gomez had been shot in the head and chest and several spent casings for 5.56 and 9mm ammunition were found.

In July, Gomez's wife Dawn Teshera McKenna, 41, her son Jordan McKenna, 19, and family friend Jeremiah Assing, 18, were gunned down in what police said then was a gang-related incident. The victims' relatives believed it was over Jordan's refusal to join a criminal gang.

Police said no one has been arrested for Gomez's murder.

In an unrelated incident, a 23-year-old Belmont man has died after being shot on Tuesday morning. Police said Bryan Sylvester of Walcott Lane was found unresponsive in Gloster Lodge Road in Gonzales at about 9.55 am.

Police took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died hours later while being treated. There has been no arrest in his killing.