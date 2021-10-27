Holder replaces injured McCoy in Windies World Cup squad

West Indies' Jason Holder. -

JASON Holder has been brought into the West Indies 15-man squad as a replacement for injured fast bowler Obed McCoy for the remainder of the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

Holder was already in the UAE as one of four travelling reserves. McCoy played against England in the first match West Indies played on Saturday but missed the match against South Africa on Tuesday.

McCoy has an injured right leg.

According to the ICC, “An ICC event technical committee…approved the change on Wednesday 27 October, allowing Jason Holder to join the 15.”

Lead men’s selector Roger Harper told Cricket West Indies media, “Jason Holder has been in the UAE for a while now and will fit quite well into the team unit. He is an experienced and knowledgeable cricketer who we know will be eager and excited to grab the opportunity.”

The regional team will hope Holder’s inclusion will give the team a spark as West Indies have lost both matches so far.

West Indies will have to win their remaining matches against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Australia to keep their chance alive of qualifying for the semifinals.

West Indies will play Bangladesh at 6 am (TT time), on Friday in their next match.

WEST INDIES SQUAD

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jnr

Travelling Reserves

Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Gudakesh Motie