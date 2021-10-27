Digicel celebrates one-year anniversary as digital operator

One year after relaunching as a digital operator, Digicel is boasting that customers love their digital services.

As a result, Digicel celebrated one year of digital operator success with prizes gifts and free premium content on October 20.

In a release on Tuesday, Digicel said, “The success is showing up in the numbers with 70 per cent of data users already using and enjoying Digicel Prime bundles and customer sentiment trending up with improving NPS (Net Promoter Score) numbers.”

The release added that customers were gifted with a guaranteed Shake to Win prize on the My Digicel app last Wednesday. D’music users also got two gigabytes to use on the app. Premium channels were available from October 18-22, plus a gift of two gigabytes per day were given to all customers using PlayGo. A week of premium content and a gift of two gigabytes per day were given to all Sports Max users.

In the release, Digicel Group CEO Oliver Coughlan said,“We have put our regions on the map as digital innovation hubs.

“As a digital operator, we have opened up a world of digital experiences, engagement and possibilities for our customers and our 'simply more' promise means that’s what we will keep doing. Our hallmark is making bold moves and this was our boldest yet as we took a leap into our digital future."

“The last year has been about building a solid base of engaged app users and strongly promoting the benefits of a digital lifestyle via our apps and our superior networks. That focus is paying off as customers spend more and more of the 1,440 minutes they have in each day with Digicel.”