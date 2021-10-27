Caricom congratulates Vincentians on 42 years of independence

St Vincent and the Grenadines celebrated 42 years as an independent nation on October 27.

Caricom Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett in a release on Monday congratulated Vincentians on their “strength of character” in light of what she described as the “resilience displayed” in overcoming the La Soufriere volcano eruption whilst grappling with the covid19 pandemic.

“I join with the Caribbean Community in extending best wishes to the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines for the country’s continued advancement and well-being.”

Barnett said “Caricom has benefited greatly from St Vincent and the Grenadines’ invaluable contribution towards fostering regional integration.”

She also said Caricom was proud of the country’s election to the United Nations Security Council.