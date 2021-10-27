Belmont shooting suspects held in early-morning raids

A gun, leather bag and five rounds of ammunition found by police during a raid in Belmont on Wednesday. -

Two Belmont men are expected to be questioned by police after they were arrested and a gun seized at their house early on Wednesday morning.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force went to a house at Rudolph Charles Link Road, Gonzales, Belmont, at around 4.10 am, and found a revolver and seven rounds of ammunition in a leather bag under the house.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in relation to the gun.

A 23-year-old man who was also in the house was arrested in relation to several reports of shootings in Belmont.

They were taken to the Central Police Station.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Gaffar, Snr Supt Nobbee, Supt Kissoonlal, ASP Walker and Insp Knott, with field operations from Sgt Alexander, Cpls Huggins and Modeste and PCs Bacchus Remy and Nunes.