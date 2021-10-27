3 more deaths, 147 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health reported three deaths and 147 new cases of the covid19 virus in its 4 pm update on Wednesday.

The update said the total number of deaths is now 1,658 and the number of active cases is 4,630.

To date, there have been 56,160 cases of the virus since it arrived in March last year.

The update said 49,872 patients have recovered, 332 are in hospital, 35 are in step-down facilities, 87 in state quarantine, and 4,116 in self-isolation.

It said 620,231 people have been administered the first of two doses of acovid19 vaccine and 558,590 have received their second. It said 33,794 people have received a single-dose vaccine and 592,384 are fully vaccinated.

The percentage of patients in the parallel healthcare system who are not fully vaccinated was reported as 93.7 per cent, which is 4,493 of 4,794 patients.

The update said the figures provided reflect data taken between October 23 and 26.