West Indies fall to South Africa in T20 World Cup

West Indies players, right, congratulate South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen, left, and Aiden Markram following their Twenty20 World Cup match in Dubai, UAE, on Tuesday. -

WEST Indies lost their second match in as many matches after falling to South Africa by eight wickets in the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday.

West Indies scored a modest 143/8 in 20 overs batting first, before South Africa sealed the contest by getting to 144/2 in 18.2 overs.

Opener Evin Lewis struck 56 off 35 balls with three fours and six sixes and captain Kieron Pollard pitched in with 26 off 20 deliveries to help West Indies to their total.

Bowling for South Africa, fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius grabbed 3/17 in two overs and spinner Keshav Maharaj snatched 2/24 in four overs.

It was an improved batting performance by West Indies after being dismissed for 55 in 14.2 overs in a six-wicket defeat to England, on Saturday.

In reply, an 83-run unbroken second-wicket partnership between Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram ensured South Africa earned their first win of the tournament after losing to Australia in the opening round.

Markram ended on 51 not out and van der Dussen ended on 43 not out.

West Indies will have to win their remaining three matches in the preliminary phase to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals.

The top teams in each of the two groups progress to the semifinals.

West Indies will play Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Australia in their remaining matches.

West Indies will face Bangladesh in their next match at 6 am, on Friday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES 143/8 (20 overs) (Evin Lewis 56, Kieron Pollard 26; Dwaine Pretorius 3/17, Keshav Maharaj 2/24) vs SOUTH AFRICA 144/2 (18.2 overs) (Aiden Markram 51 not out, Rassie van der Russen 43 not out, Reeza Hendricks 39) SOUTH AFRICA won by eight wickets