West Indies defend 143 against South Africa in T20 World Cup

West Indies' Evin Lewis bats during the Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and the West Indies in Dubai, UAE, on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

WEST Indies will try to defend 143 runs against South Africa in their second match of the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday.

Opener Evin Lewis struck 56 off 35 balls with three fours and six sixes and captain Kieron Pollard pitched in with 26 off 20 deliveries to help West Indies to 143/8 in 20 overs.

Bowling for South Africa, fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius grabbed 3/17 in two overs and spinner Keshav Maharaj snatched 2/24 in four overs.

It was an improved batting performance by West Indies after being dismissed for 55 in 14.2 overs in a six-wicket defeat to England, on Saturday.