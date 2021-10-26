Was back-to-school policy carefully thought out?

THE EDITOR: Government has decided that all forms 4-6 students, whether vaccinated or not, will be in school on Monday, October 25, but have they thought out the logistics of such a move?

It is worthwhile to note that this initiative goes against the grain of their own covid19 policy of keeping people apart: closing beaches, no fetes, no social gatherings, no nothing as a way of minimising contact and consequently, the spread of this virus.

The question remains as to whether the Ministry of Education planned meticulously and clinically so as not to deviate from the same objective of minimising the spread. Have they, for example, seen the need for strict mask-wearing for all on the school compound at all times?

Have they considered that even as you physical distance and sanitise, inter alia, there will always be the need, in a school situation, to interact at relatively close quarters, teacher to student, student to student, students in the cafeteria, in the washroom, on the play field and in the auditorium?

Of course this is a human situation and there would be lapses in the rules which is why contingency planning should be mandatory. There ought to be covid "stations" with appropriate health personnel to deal with emergencies at schools with linkages to immediate health institutions and ambulances on standby.

These measures are important not only for the students' own sake, but to instil greater public confidence that measures are in place should emergencies arise thereby avoiding any possible panic reaction.

Did the Ministry of Education consider covid stations at schools as part of their plan for the resumption of in-person classes?

I would assume that in implementing this return to physical classes, the Government would have weighed the benefits against the risks with students on track once again, parenting on the way to normalisation, vendors, taxi drivers, and booksellers all in the mix all pointing to a much desired state of normalcy.

On the other hand, without sounding ungrateful, one has to ask whether this is a response to the increasing political pressure from stakeholders and the general public, and that in true political fashion, the hope is that the situation will take care of itself without any detailed thought about proper implementation.

I hope it's not the latter, for the situation is too dire for such flippancy.

ERROL BENJAMIN

PORT OF SPAIN