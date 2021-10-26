Two killed, one injured in Carapo shooting

Stock photo

TWO months after five men were killed in Carapo village, gun violence re-emerged there with the killing of two men and injuring of a third on Monday night.

Dead are Richie Raghoo, 33, of Jokhan Trace, and Nyron Phillip, 42, of Carapo Main Road. The third victim, a 21-year-old of Jokhan Trace, Carapo, is warded in a serious condition at hospital.

Police reported that at about 8.25 am, the three were at at Raghoo’s home when a man in a blue hoodie entered the garage, and started shooting, then ran off.

Raghoo and Phillip died at the scene. The survivor was taken to the Arima Health Facility, where he was treated and warded.

Police said they found 16 spent 9mm shell casings at the scene.

In August, Avinash Sookrah, Jimmy Poon, Ryan Sookraj, Radesh Pooran and Russel Poon were shot dead while liming near their homes at Race Course Road, Carapo.

Police did not given a motive for Monday night’s killings and have not linked the two sets of shootings.