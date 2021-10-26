Too much flip-flopping

THE EDITOR: More frequently than not, I find myself struggling to follow the thinking and I question the plans of our decision-makers.

Week after week, these decisions that impact life for the entire population seem haphazard and irrational. Even by laid-back Caribbean lifestyle standards, there has been an over-abundance of official flip-flopping. I question the way forward our leaders appear to have charted and the effects these decisions have on our people and economy.

Because the government failed to enforce the law against PH drivers, all families have been forced into the pointless farce of wearing masks in their car with people they live with!

Bars and restaurants are considered “safe zones” with only fully-vaccinated staff and patrons. Yet secondary schools, as of a few weeks ago, were reopened to only vaccinated form 4-6 students, and teachers were not required to declare their vaccination status.

After protest by parents of unvaccinated children, and TTUTA’s observations on the difficulty of teachers managing both in-person and online teaching, now all form 4-6 students, vaccinated or not, are mandated to be back in schools.

Was the government trying to pressure the public to vaccinate their children before? Hasn't Government kept vaccinations as a voluntary act? But now you admit that children’s education should not be delayed any longer?

In briefings, we have been assured that the CMO has always been consulted on all decisions but maybe I missed his views on this matter.

Why would the Minister of Education, in one breath, toss out the idea of forms 1-3 returning to physical school within two weeks and, in the next breath, declare they will not return until January 2022?

Now that it is technically unnecessary for secondary school students to be vaccinated to go to school, why not bring everybody out, from forms 1-6?

If students are being encouraged to coexist in schools, can we not coexist on beaches, in contact sports and in our own private vehicles? If bars, restaurants and cinemas have reopened, can we not have a sea bath or play some football for our mental and physical well-being?

God knows we have been patiently and respectfully following health ministry guidelines but how much more shall we endure?

I am tired of the indecisiveness and flip-flopping on very serious matters.

Our economy is suffering, Tobago needs tourists, Trinidad needs Carnival, we need to learn to live with the virus. We need to be back up and running. So take off those silly flip-flops and put on some serious footwear.

JESSIE-MARIE CHAVES

VIA E-MAIL