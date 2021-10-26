Tobago has 309 active covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s active covid19 cases stand at 309 after 17 new cases were reported overnight.

The island’s death toll remains at 99.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 27 patients in state isolation, 280 in home isolation and two in ICU. Twelve people have been discharged.

The division said to date, a total of 16,428 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 3,223 have tested positive.

There are 2,815 recovered patients.

To date a total of 22, 354 people on the island have been partially vaccinated and 20, 352 are fully vaccinated.