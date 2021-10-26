Taking cue from our leaders' actions

THE EDITOR: A cursory examination of history’s great civilisations quickly reveals that care, consideration and respect for all is for the most part, an integral component of these successful societies.

Indeed, if one were to examine the texts of speeches made by Lincoln, Gandhi, Mandela, De Gaulle and other great leaders their content will often refer to collaboration, compromise, honour and respect.

These are just some of the universal values which must be consistently practised in order to build a fair, lawful, democratic, peaceful, successful and orderly society.

In this regard, words spoken by a national leader carry much more weight than those uttered by the town character in a city rum shop. Our national leaders bear a huge responsibility to communicate in a very sober and respectful manner – at all times.

For sure, excitable young people in all communities will take their cues from the tone, demeanour and content of the spoken word coming from their leaders.

Therefore, when our Prime Minister publicly lashes out in language more suited to the town character, then this coarsening of the national dialogue will manifest itself in every negative way possible going forward.

GREGORY WIGHT

MARAVAL