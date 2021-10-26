Sangre Grande man critical after shooting

A 23-YEAR-OLD Sangre Grande man is in critical condition after being shot several times on Monday night.

Police said Brad Calica was at North Eastern Settlement, Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande, at around 7.45 pm when he was shot.

After the shooting, residents cautiously checked on what was going on, saw Calica bleeding on the ground and took him to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Investigators said he was shot twice in the chest and twice in the left side of his midsection, and was warded in critical condition.

Sangre Grande CID officers foundd four spent shells and a live round of ammunition.

No motive has been established for the shooting and no arrest has been made. Investigations are continuing.